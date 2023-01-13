Analyzing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 24.77 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.97 billion 3.21 $524.89 million $2.79 11.26

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals 14.46% 0.21% 0.21% Turquoise Hill Resources 33.00% 5.89% 3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.