Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Downgraded by Investec

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

ANGPY opened at $14.82 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

