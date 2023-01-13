Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Downgraded by Investec

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
ANGPY opened at $14.82 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (ANGPY)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.