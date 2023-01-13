Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.86) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,210 ($14.74) to GBX 1,410 ($17.18) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.91) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,182.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

