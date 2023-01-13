Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $396,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $352,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $278,000.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth $16,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

