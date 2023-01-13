Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($97.85) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arkema from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Arkema from €100.00 ($107.53) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.
Arkema Stock Performance
Arkema stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $152.18.
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
