Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $329.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $394.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

