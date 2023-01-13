Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,036.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
