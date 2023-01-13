Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,036.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 575,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85,487 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Stories

