ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $652.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $578.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $777.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

