Aspiriant LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $394.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

