ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.80 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.07.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

