ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on ATS in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. ATS has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.