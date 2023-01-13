Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 540

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 485 ($5.91) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.87) to GBX 565 ($6.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Investec cut Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $817.86.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.