Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

