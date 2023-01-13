Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.