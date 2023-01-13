Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

