B. Riley Cuts Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target to $7.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.8 %

APLD opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rench sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,436.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,750 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Stories

