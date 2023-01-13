BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 971.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.33 ($11.83).

Several research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.96) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.96) price objective on BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

BA opened at GBX 833.20 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 807.14. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 856.81 ($10.44).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

