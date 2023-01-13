Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.60 ($8.17) to €9.70 ($10.43) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIF opened at 9.85 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of 5.33 and a 12 month high of 10.19.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

