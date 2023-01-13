Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.33

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Bankinter Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

