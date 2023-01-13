Barclays Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHF. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.89.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BHF opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.