Barclays Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHF. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of BHF opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

