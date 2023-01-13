Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNVVY. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($2.80) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.77) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 381 ($4.64) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.25.

CNVVY stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

