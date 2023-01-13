Barclays Raises Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JFHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

JFHHF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

