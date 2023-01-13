Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

BDX opened at $254.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

