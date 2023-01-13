Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

