Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $91.20 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $238.80. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

