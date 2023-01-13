Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,611 shares of company stock worth $2,186,562 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.