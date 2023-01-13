Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,008 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.86 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

