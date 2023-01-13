Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.