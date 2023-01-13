Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.