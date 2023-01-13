BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $95.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock valued at $440,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.