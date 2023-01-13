Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

