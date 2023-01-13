Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 5,139 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $17,832.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,366,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,285.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $254.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,977,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130,717 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

