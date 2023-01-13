Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

