BMO Capital Markets Trims Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Target Price to C$11.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $660.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.