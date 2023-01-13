BNP Paribas Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

