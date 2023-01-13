Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

BKNG opened at $2,256.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,010.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,903.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

