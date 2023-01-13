Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

