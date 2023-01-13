Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.