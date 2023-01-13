Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOUYF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.50 ($37.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

