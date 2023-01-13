Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $17.27

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,404. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.