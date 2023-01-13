Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $17.27

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,404. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
