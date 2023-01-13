Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $17.27

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,211 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,404. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

