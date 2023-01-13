Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $65.38

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

