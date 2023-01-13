Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Target Price at C$40.05

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.21 billion and a PE ratio of -56.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$32.58 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

