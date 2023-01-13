Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $39.50

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 317,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

