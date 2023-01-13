Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $148.10

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

