Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target at $23.10

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVKIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($37.63) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

