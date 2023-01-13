Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $89.50

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

