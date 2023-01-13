Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $19.82

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,951.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,951.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,010,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 483,393 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 684,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.