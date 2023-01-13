Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target at $120.86

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYAY. Citigroup cut Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €117.00 ($125.81) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €125.00 ($134.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $131.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.78.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

