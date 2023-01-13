Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $60.60

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

