Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.56

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

